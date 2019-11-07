CNC Machinist

Idaho Forest Group is currently seeking CNC Machinists to join our team.

Essential Functions:

Comprehend and perform all duties in accordance with rules, regulations and JSAs

• Program and set-up CNC machines, large and small lathes/turning centers, horizontal and vertical milling machine and boring mill

• Perform tasks on manual machine centers, lathe, drill presses, surface grinding, milling machines and iron workers

• Dismantle and re-assembly on various types of equipment for modifications or upgrades

• Inspect manufactured parts to make sure tolerances are correct before releasing

• Troubleshooting or inspecting equipment, structures, or materials to identify the cause of issue or other problems

• Keep working areas clean

• Other duties as needed

Qualifications:

Extensive CNC Machine background, programming and setting up

• Able to maintain CNC equipment that will be operating

• Well versed in manual machining

• Knowledge of industrial machinery and processes

• Must be able to work various shifts, days, and overtime as needed

• High School Diploma or GED (or willingness to quickly obtain one as a condition of employment)

• Valid Driver’s License is highly preferred

As a condition of employment, Idaho Forest Group requires employees to complete a variety of pre-employment screening processes which may include, but are not limited to: criminal background check, drug and substance test, reference check, prior work verification, driving history (MVR), education verification, aptitude/skills testing, and credit checks. The depth of screening will vary based on the position.

Physical Requirements:

Move safely, quickly, and perform duties with repetitious movement. Sit and/or stand for shift, reach with hands and arms, stoop, squat, twist, push and pull, maintain balance, bend at the waist, kneel, walk varying distances, and climb stairs. Must be able to tolerate all weather elements, loud conditions, vibrations and airborne particles (sawdust).

Idaho Forest Group

687 Canfield Ave., Suite 100

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

Phone: (208) 255-3200

Idaho Forest Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of race/ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, age, genetic information, family medical history, or any other status protected by law. If you are an individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation in the application or hiring process, please contact Human Resources at 208-762-6630 and/or hr@idfg.com.