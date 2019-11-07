Idaho Forest Group is currently seeking an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic to join our team in Lewiston, Idaho. To install, repair and maintain all plant machinery and equipment in optimal working order.

Essential Functions:

Comprehend and perform all duties in accordance with rules, regulations and JSAs

Prepare machine centers for daily use; working knowledge of industrial equipment

Perform predictive, preventative, corrective maintenance procedures using cutting, welding, power and hand tools

Assemble, install and repair equipment following blueprints and schematics

Pre-fab, cut and weld

Keep work areas clean

Consistently keep a production level work pace

Other duties as needed

Specific job duties and shifts may vary per mill and based on machinery.

Qualifications:

Knowledge in hydraulics and pneumatics, crane and rigging, wire and stick required

Proficient in power drive systems, welding, bearings, and lubrication

Knowledge of OSHA and State regulations

Ability to work at varying heights

Own tools

Excellent communication skills

Must be able to work various shifts, days, and overtime as needed

High School Diploma or GED (or willingness to quickly obtain one as a condition of employment)

Valid Driver’s License is highly preferred

As a condition of employment, Idaho Forest Group requires employees to complete a variety of pre-employment screening processes which may include, but are not limited to: criminal background check, drug and substance test, reference check, prior work verification, driving history (MVR), education verification, aptitude/skills testing, and credit checks. The depth of screening will vary based on the position.

Physical Requirements:

Move safely, quickly, and perform duties with repetitious movement. Sit and/or stand for shift, reach with hands and arms, stoop, squat, twist, push and pull, maintain balance, bend at the waist, kneel, walk varying distances, and climb stairs. Must be able to tolerate all weather elements, loud conditions, vibrations and airborne particles (sawdust).

Idaho Forest Group

687 Canfield Ave., Suite 100

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

Phone: (208) 255-3200

Idaho Forest Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of race/ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, age, genetic information, family medical history, or any other status protected by law. If you are an individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation in the application or hiring process, please contact Human Resources at 208-762-6630 and/or hr@idfg.com.