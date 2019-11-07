Utility Machine Operator – Entry Level

Idaho Forest Group is currently seeking an entry level Utility Machine Operator to join our team.

This position serves as a relief operator for a wide variety of functions, machinery and work stations which provides the opportunity to quickly gain skills, learn and promote. Other times will be needed to assist with mill clean-up. Most employees are quickly promoted from this role into something more advanced and specialized.

Essential Functions:

• Comprehend and perform all duties in accordance with rules, regulations and JSAs

• Learn the safe and efficient operation of each machine assigned

• Use of motorized equipment to transfer waste to designated area

• Use of hand tools to clean area, broom, shovel, rake, etc.

• Use air hose to clean machines free of dust and debris

• Keep working areas clean

• Consistently keep a production level work pace

• Other duties as needed

Specific job duties and shifts may vary per mill and based on machinery.

Qualifications:

• High School Diploma or GED (or willingness to quickly obtain one as a condition of employment)

• Valid Driver’s License is highly preferred

As a condition of employment, Idaho Forest Group requires employees to complete a variety of pre-employment screening processes which may include, but are not limited to: criminal background check, drug and substance test, reference check, prior work verification, driving history (MVR), education verification, aptitude/skills testing, and credit checks. The depth of screening will vary based on the position.

Physical Requirements:

Move safely, quickly, and perform duties with repetitious movement. Sit and/or stand for shift, reach with hands and arms, stoop, squat, twist, push and pull, maintain balance, bend at the waist, kneel, walk varying distances, and climb stairs. Must be able to tolerate all weather elements, loud conditions, vibrations and airborne particles (sawdust).

