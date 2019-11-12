Police Respond to Armed Robbery at Dilworth Liquor Store

The case is ongoing.

DILWORTH, Minn.–Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Trax Liquors at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspect was a black man. He fled the scene possibly in a waiting vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A K9 was used to try to locate the man, but was unable to track him.

The Dilworth Police Department say they have several leads thanks to witnesses and video footage.

