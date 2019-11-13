Assault Victim Dies, Police Locate Person of Interest

FARGO, N.D. — The victim of an assault in north Fargo has died and police say they have located a person of interest.

Police have identified the victim as 64-year-old Duane Darling of Fargo.

They were called just before 7 a.m. to Pioneer Manor at 201 11th Street North.

Police say that when officers arrived they found a man bleeding from the head.

Darling was taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital where he later died.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call them.