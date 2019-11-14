Suspect In Deadly Assault Arrested For Murder

43-year-old Darrell Peterson is being held in the Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police say they’ve arrested 43–year–old Darrell Peterson for the murder of a Fargo man.

Police officers were called at around 7 o’clock Wednesday morning to Pioneer Manor apartments, where they found 64–year–old Duane Darling, also known as “Red,” with injuries that appeared to be caused by an assault.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Darrell Peterson was found in a nearby apartment and was arrested for Darling’s murder.

The woman who made the 911 call after finding Darling says she never expected her morning to turn out that way.

“The door was still cracked. I flicked on the light and all I saw was him covered in blood. I’ve never seen anything like this, where somebody has come in and went into someone’s apartment and attacked them,” says Cordia.

She says she’s left feeling paranoid, uncomfortable and unsafe in her own home.

“I’m afraid to even go and do laundry now, you know? And it’s still, even though they say they’ve caught the guy, you know, it still feels like somebody’s out there.”

More than just afraid, some neighbors say they feel on edge.

“I think people feel kind of threatened, you know? Because it’s pretty close to home, you know? It happens right in someone’s apartment like that, you feel pretty scared, you know? Because it could happen to anybody,” says another neighbor, Clarence Olson.

Police say Darling and Peterson did know each other, and this was not a random crime.

Peterson has had dozens of run–ins with the law, including domestic violence, theft, and disorderly conduct.

Over the past six years of living in these apartments, Cordia says she’s seen an upswing in North Fargo crimes.

“I can’t understand why, when they have so many jobs here, so much opportunity here, why is there so much crime going on?”

The Cass County State Attorney’s Office says charges against Peterson are still being prepared.