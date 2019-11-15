Shooting Incident Under Investigation Downtown

There is a heavy police presence including deputies from Cass County Sheriff's Office and West Fargo Police Department.

FARGO, N.D. – Streets are blocked off for a one-to-two-block radius around the Radisson Hotel in downtown Fargo following a report of shots potentially fired around 4:00 a.m.

KFGO News’ Don Haney was on scene and witnessed police bring one man out of the Radisson in handcuffs and put him in a squad car.

Police say that there is “no active threat to the community at this time.”

Fargo Police will hold a press conference at 9:00 a.m.