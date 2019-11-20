Oak Grove Volleyball Makes Long Awaited Return to State Tournament

For the first time since the turn of the century, Oak Grove Volleyball is playing in the ND State Tournament

FARGO, ND – After last Monday’s region 1 quarterfinal win, oak grove volleyball turns its attention towards the first round of the state tournament, a plateau they haven’t reached in 20 years.

Senior Jaiden Zeis said, “We all really wanted. So coming in this year and going to that just means a lot to all of us.” Senior Julia Bogart added, “It’s definitely an honor to be part of this group. It’s really hard to make it to state in the class b. I think there are about 100 teams and only 8 of them make it.”

The last time the Grovers went this far they finished fifth. But the senior leadership on this year’s squad is a big reason they’re one of the few teams still in the race.

Head coach Julie Vancura said, “They’re all good people, but I didn’t realize how close they are and how well they get along and how much they support the family of oak grove. Seniors are always willing to help out and are always willing to give someone a compliment or pick someone up.”

Oak Grove has nine seniors leading it to the state tournament tomorrow at the Fargodome, a place they’ve only been one other time in school history. For the seniors, it’s a moment they’ve been looking to reach since their tenure began three years ago.