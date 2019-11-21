ND High School Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals Roundup

Davies, Shanley, BIsmarck Century, Sheyenne advanced to Friday's Semifinals

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Class A volleyball tournament began on Thursday with four quarterfinal matchups:

(E1) Davies 3, (W4) Mandan 0

(E3) Shanley 3, (W2) Jamestown 1

(W1) Bismarck Century 3, (E4) Valley City 0

(E2) Sheyenne 3, (W3) Bismarck 0

Davies will take on rival Shanley in the first semifinal match at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the Fargodome. Bismarck Century and Sheyenne will follow that at 7:00 p.m.