Kids Playing In The Snow Are Shot To Death In Minneapolis

a woman and the suspected gunman are also dead

MINNEAPOLIS — Two boys, a woman, and the suspected gunman are dead after shots rang out in south Minneapolis.

“It is believed that the gunshots heard by officers arriving were the shots that struck the adult female causing death,” said Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. to the Phillips neighborhood for the report of shots fired.

Officers found two boys had been shot in the front yard.

They also heard more gunshots from the home.

Elder says it appears the boys had been playing in the snow “when the suspect pulled up and shot them both”.

Police say they are unable to comment on the relationships of the victims and suspect but call it a “domestic-related” shooting.