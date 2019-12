We are seeking an experienced Forklift Operator for 2nd shift.

Requirements:

Essential job functions include maintaining production and distribution of product by pulling orders from inventory; delivering production materials and supplies; staging finished product, unloading truck loads of materials.

Qualifications:

Previous sit-down forklift experience is required.

Wage: $13-$14/hr DOE

Monday-Friday (3:30PM-12:00AM)

Prairie Staffing

1323 23rd Street S C.

Fargo, ND 58103

+1-701-893-3067

ehiedeman@prairiestaffing.net