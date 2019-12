Industrial Maintenance Technician

We are seeking experienced Maintenance Technicians to maintain and repair all plant facilities, machinery and equipment.

Responsibilities:

Perform minor preventative maintenance duties on vehicles, forklifts, all factory equipment, and all facility equipment.

Perform minor maintenance on hydraulic systems

Perform minor maintenance on electrical/electronic systems including building and company equipment

Maintains accurate inventory of parts and supplies for maintenance and repair of all equipment and facilities.

Perform maintenance and troubleshooting on laser and plasma cutting systems.

Qualifications:

Must have work experience in welding, metal fabrication, plumbing, carpentry, mechanics, and/or electrical wiring.

Employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.

Wage DOE. Monday-Friday. 1st and 2nd shift available. Overtime available.

Prairie Staffing

1323 23rd Street S C.

Fargo, ND 58103

+1-701-893-3067

ehiedeman@prairiestaffing.net