We are seeking an Office Assistant who has experience in bookkeeping. Some of the duties include accounts receivables, spreadsheet input for payroll, maintaining driver DOT files and providing safety support.

Previous office experience is preferred, not required.

Wage: $13.00 – $18.00/hr DOE Monday – Friday

7:30am – 4:30pm

Prairie Staffing

1323 23rd Street S C.

Fargo, ND 58103

+1-701-893-3067

ehiedeman@prairiestaffing.net