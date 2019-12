Packaging Associate

We are seeking individuals interested in working in the Packaging and preparation of food-grade product.

Responsibilities:

Perform packaging duties in a fast-paced; team-based environment

Stand on feet throughout entire shift, physical lifting up to 50lbs.

Assist with clean-up at beginning and end of each shift

Wage $11.00 – $13.50/hr Monday-Friday, occasional Saturday’s required.

1st/2nd/3rd shift (OT available)

Prairie Staffing

1323 23rd Street S C.

Fargo, ND 58103

+1-701-893-3067

ehiedeman@prairiestaffing.net