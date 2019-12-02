We are seeking experienced Welders for day and night shifts in Horace, ND. Night shift offers a differential rate.

Qualifications:

Ideal candidates will have 3 years of production experience.

Requirements:

Essential job functions include ability to weld parts, read and interpret blueprints and production paperwork. Candidates must examine finished product to be sure specifications are met. Require ability to weld in multiple positions and able to lift 40 lbs. repeatedly.

Wage DOE. (Monday – Thursday)

1st or 2nd shifts available. Unlimited overtime available.

Prairie Staffing

1323 23rd Street S C.

Fargo, ND 58103

+1-701-893-3067

ehiedeman@prairiestaffing.net