We are seeking an experienced production worker in the wood fabrication field. Duties include fabricating parts and assembling precut wood and metal doors for use in commercial and residential buildings.

Must be able to lift 100 lbs repeatedly throughout shift.

Wage DOE.

Monday-Friday. Overtime available.

Prairie Staffing

1323 23rd Street S C.

Fargo, ND 58103

+1-701-893-3067

ehiedeman@prairiestaffing.net