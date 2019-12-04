Minnesota Files Lawsuit Against Vaping Manufacturer Juul

It accuses Juul of deceptive trade practices, false advertising and violating consumer protection laws

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota is suing Juul Labs, the nation’s biggest producer of electronic cigarette products, for deceiving consumers and harming the state’s youth.

“They will use their merchant of doubt playbook to tell us we’re bad parents,” said Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz.

“To tell us we have bad kids. To tell us that we should have known, we told you or how would we have known this was going to happen. I’ll tell you how we know, we’re going to get their research and I damn sure guarantee you that they had conversations talking about ‘How do we get kids like Will addicted? How do we make sure Claire can’t get off this? Cause guess what, these kids aren’t smoking cigarettes anymore’.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison announcing the lawsuit shortly after it was filed in Hennepin County District Court.

It accuses Juul of deceptive trade practices, false advertising and violating consumer protection laws in Minnesota.

The state is seeking an unspecified amount of money from Juul and also wants a court to force the vaping manufacturer to dramatically change its marketing and sales practices.

Nationwide, at least 47 people have died from lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use, including three in Minnesota.