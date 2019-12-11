North Dakota Trooper Performs CPR on Unconscious Man on I-29

The driver was taken to a hospital in Grand Forks for medical evaluation.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper performed CPR on an unconscious man who had driven off the road on Wednesday.

The trooper was traveling on I-29 south of Grand Forks when he noticed a white Ford F250 had driven off the northbound lane into the ditch.

When the trooper realized the condition the driver was in, he broke the window and began CPR.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital in Grand Forks for medical evaluation.