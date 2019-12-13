Buffalo River Race Park Hosts Country Cat Snocross National Race

GLYNDON, Minn. – It’s going to be a cold weekend, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take the family out to have a little fun in the snow.

The Buffalo River Race Park in Glyndon is hosting the Country Cat Snocross National Race this weekend.

The race brings together snowmobile racers from all over the world including Norway and France.

Warm seating will be available as well as plenty of hot chocolate, free snowmobile rides for the kids and a firework show to kick off the games.

“Snocross is a form of racing that’s really really close to Motocross. Your running a snow mobile across a track with lots of bumps. Their normally shorter tracks, but their high flying and really a lot of energy, so it gets the crowd going.” said Jayme Cheney, the Crew Chief for Boss Racing.

The first race began at six and they continue through Sunday evening.

Children 12 and younger get in for free.

Tickets cost 25 dollars per day with the option of a 40 dollar weekend pass.