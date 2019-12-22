Lake Bronson Man Dies In Crash Near Thief River Falls

58-year-old Gary Austad's SUV rolled into a ditch after the crash on Pennington County Road 22

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN –A Lake Bronson, Minnesota man dies after running a stop sign and hitting a vehicle near Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

58-year-old Gary Austad’s SUV rolled into a ditch after the crash on Pennington County Road 22 after 11 o’clock Saturday night.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities say there was evidence that Austad had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

Two people in the other vehicle have minor injuries.