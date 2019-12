Sanford releases most popular baby names of 2019

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Sanford has released the list of the most popular names of babies born at their hospitals this year.

Evelyn was the most popular name for girls up from 4th place last year.

The second most popular name was Madelyn followed by Addison, Charlotte, with Harper and Hazel tied for fifth place.

For baby boys born at Sanford the most common names were Liam followed by Oliver, Adam, Benjamin, and Carter.