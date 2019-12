Missing teen may be in Detroit Lakes area

Police are asking you to look out for a 14-year-old runaway.

Fargo Police has received information that Adam Nygaard may be in the Detroit Lakes area.

He was last seen on the 300 block of University Drive between 12:00 and 1:00 Wednesday morning.

He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie over a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Adam is 5’7″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone who may knows where he may be is asked to call police.