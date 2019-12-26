Mail taken from boxes in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Police warn about thefts from mailboxes in Grand Forks.

Most of the reports are from an area south of 24th Avenue and east of South 20th Street late at night or early in the morning.

Suspect vehicles are a dark SUV and a white four door sedan.

Police recommend you not to leave outgoing mail in boxes overnight.

If you plan on going on vacation, contact the post office to hold your mail.

Anyone who has missing mail or may know who is taking it is asked to call police at 701-787-8000.