Police, Fire Crews Respond To South Fargo Fire

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo firefighters remain on the scene of a reported car explosion and building fire.

It happened around 7:00 at 3301 15th Street South in Fargo.

Our crew was kept a good distance away from the fire because of snow covered roads.

We have not heard of any injuries.

The initial call was for a car that had exploded and was on fire in a building structure.