LIVE: Make A Difference In Just 4 Hours A Week For National Mentoring Month

KVRR Is Partnering With Big Brothers/Big Sisters To Highlight Bigs During January

January is National Mentoring Month, and KVRR is partnering with Big Brothers/Big Sisters to show how easy it is to make a difference in a child’s life.

There are 97 kids on the waiting list at Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Village Family Service Center.

Big Sister Danne Doering told us about her experience as a Big.

She mentors a student in school, meeting her for lunch once a week.

Doering is also on the B-B-B-S advisory board, which helps plan fundraisers like “Bowl for Kids’ Sake”.

She stresses that it only takes four hours a month to help change a child’s life for the better.

She say’s “It’s really easy. Their lunch periods are only 40 minutes, so total drive time is one hour out of my day, which works really well with my work schedule because I can just leave for lunch, go have lunch with my little, and head on back to work.”

We’ll be highlighting different Bigs in Big Brothers/Big Sisters throughout January. You can find out more every Monday morning until the end of the month on the KVRR Local News Morning Show.