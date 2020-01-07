Paola Belloso

Multimedia Journalist

Paola was born and raised in Puerto Rico. After finishing her bachelor’s degree, she decided to pursue a Master’s in Journalism at DePaul University in Chicago. During her time at DePaul, Paola covered stories for the university’s TV newscast and co-hosted a Spanish speaking radio show. She also interned at Telemundo Chicago where she was able to do investigative work.

Paola is excited to begin her career in Fargo and would love suggestions on the best vintage stores in town. You can e-mail her at: pbelloso@kvrr.com or follow her on Twitter and Instagram at: paolabellosotv.