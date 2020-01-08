Clay County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Patrol K9

Goose will be partnered with Deputy Sam Grandbois.

1/2

2/2

MOORHEAD, Minn.–K9 Goose is the newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Goose was picked up on Monday and will be partnered with Deputy Sam Grandbois. Their patrol certification training will begin in March.

Deputy Grandbois and Goose are expected to be working the streets by this summer.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting thanked the Clay County community for support of the K9 program in his Facebook post.