KVRR Area Remains Under Winter Storm Warning

Saturday: Lighter snow but still blowing snow and colder with highs in the single digits in the morning then falling. Blizzard conditions likely. Wind from the northwest at 20-40 mph with gusts over 50. Total storm accumulation of 6 to 12 inches from the Red River Valley east; less to the west.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold with highs near 0. Winds from the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny and continued cold with highs in the upper single digits.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs back to the mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.

KVRR Meteorologist Max Mueller