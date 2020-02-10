Reports of People Impersonating Dilworth Firemen Untrue

The fire department employees did not request entry to the building complex.

DILWORTH, Minn.–The Dilworth Fire Department Chief says reports of people impersonating firemen on Sunday were not true.

The Chief says a Dilworth Firefighter and a Fire Department Instructor for M-State were planning for an upcoming training by inspecting different areas within the city.

While the two fire department employees were visiting a building complex they were approached by a person who appeared suspicious of them.

The person requested their Fire Department ID’s which they provided, and spoke with them for approximately ten minutes.

