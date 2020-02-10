Two Police Officers Placed on Administrative Leave after Man Dies in Custody

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning.

MANDAN, N.D.–Two Mandan Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while in their custody.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday when an officer initiated a traffic stop on 3rd Street West. After the officer made initial contact with 36-year-old John Michael Prudente Jr., a second officer arrived as backup.

As the two officers approached Prudente, he fled to a house on a nearby street. The officers followed and handcuffed Pudente, but he resisted arrest.

While in police custody, Prudente became limp and unresponsive. The officers provided emergency care immediately. Prudente was transferred to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation of the incident.