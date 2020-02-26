6-7 People Down During Shooting On Molson Coors Campus in Milwaukee

The shooter was an employee in uniform, sources said

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

Sources told FOX6 “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.” A Froedtert Hospital spokesman told FOX6: “We are aware of the situation. As we know more, we will let you know.”

The shooter was an employee in uniform, sources said.

The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car.