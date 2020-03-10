UND Student in Self-Quarantine after Testing for COVID-19

The results are still pending.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A University of North Dakota student has quarantined himself after being tested for COVID-19.

The Grand Forks and North Dakota Departments of Health requested the test on March 9. The results are still pending.

Any students concerned about their health are encouraged to call the UND Student Health Services at 701-777-4500 before visiting the facility.

KVRR will provide more information about the situation as it becomes available.