St. Patrick’s Day Parade Will Go On As Scheduled In Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. — While St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities are being canceled or postponed across the country due to the coronavirus, that isn’t the case in Fargo-Moorhead.

The 24th annual Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick’s Parade will continue as planned.

Organizers recommend that people follow the guidelines of the CDC and stay home if you are ill, wash your hands and do not touch your face with unwashed hands.

The parade begins at 11 Saturday morning on Broadway in downtown Fargo.