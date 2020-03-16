Fargo and Grand Forks Public Schools to Provide Free Meals for Children While Schools are Closed

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo and Grand Forks Public Schools have announced they will provide free meals for kids while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals will be provided through a drive-through or walk-up process at certain school sites.

Two hundred cold breakfast and lunch meals will be available at five different schools in Fargo and 12 different schools in Grand Forks until supplies last.

Children up to the age of 18 or older if receiving special education services can receive the meals. Children must be present in order to receive the meals, and the distribution locations are for pick-up only, no meals will be consumed at the sites.

The Fargo locations providing free meals include:

Ed Clapp Elementary School located at 3131 28th Street South. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the bus drop off loop in front of the school off of 28th Street South.

Madison Elementary School located at 1040 29th Street North. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the bus drop off loop on the north side of the school off of 11th Avenue North.

Jefferson Elementary School located at 1701 4th Avenue South. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the parent drop off loop on the south side of the school off of 4th Avenue South.

North High School located at 801 17th Avenue North. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the student parking lot on the south side of the school off of 17th Avenue North.

South High School located at 1840 15th Avenue South. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the student parking lot on the south side of the school off of 17th Avenue South.

Household names, residency and home school are not needed in order for meals to be picked up. Parents are not required to accompany children to pick up meals.

The Grand Forks locations providing free meals include:

Ben Franklin Elementary School located at 1016 South 20th Street.

Century Elementary School located at 3351 17th Avenue South.

J Nelson Kelly Elementary School located at 3000 Cherry Street.

Lake Agassiz Elementary School located at 605 Stanford Road.

Phoenix Elementary School located at 351 4th Avenue South.

Viking Elementary School located at 809 22nd Avenue South.

Wilder Elementary School located at 1009 North 3rd Street.

Winship Elementary School located at 1412 5th Avenue North.

Elroy Schroeder Middle School located at 800 32nd Avenue South.

Valley Middle School located at 2100 5th Avenue North.

Grand Forks Central High School located at 115 North 4th Street.

Red River High School located at 2211 17th Avenue South.

The Grand Forks schools will only have meals available on Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All students can pick up meals at any of the locations.