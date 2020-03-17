North Dakota confirms 2nd & 3rd Coronavirus cases

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health confirms two new Coronavirus cases in Cass and Ward Counties.

A woman in Cass County is in her 20s and has a history of international travel.

A man from Ward County is in his 60s.

North Dakota’s first case of Coronavirus is a man in his 60s from Ward County.

“This increase in COVID-19 cases underscores the importance of exercising personal responsibility and following the CDC and White House recommendations for social distancing,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “This is especially important on St. Patrick’s Day, when many are accustomed to going out to celebrate with friends. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of Coronavirus.”

“We anticipate there will be additional North Dakotans who test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, we urge residents to prepare, not panic, and to follow social distancing recommendations,” said State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. “Take steps such as ensuring you have materials on hand to self-isolate for two weeks or explore whether there are options to telecommute. Individuals should follow the presidential guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Gov. Doug Burgum and Tufte and recommends North Dakotans follow guidelines released by the White House to slow the spread of Coronavirus, including:

Stay home and don’t go to work if you feel sick.

Practice good hygiene: wash your hands, avoid touching your face and cover coughs and sneezes.

If someone in the household has tested positive for coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.

Older individuals and those with underlying health conditions should stay away from other people.

Work from home when possible.

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.

For more information on Covid-19, you can call the North Dakota Department of Health hotline at 1-866-207-2880 daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM.