West Fargo Police Department Investigating Missing Person Report

Zeck was last seen driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Zeck has not been in contact with his family since 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Zeck was last seen driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with North Dakota license plates 197CZN.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.