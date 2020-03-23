Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Says her Brother has Died from COVID-19
Flanagan shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday night.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says her older brother, Ron, died over the weekend after contracting COVID-19.
“To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death,” she wrote. “But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father and husband.”
View this post on Instagram
Almost exactly two months after we buried our dad, my brother Ron passed away on Saturday. To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death. But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband. Ron was a tough-as-nails Marine who was a big teddy bear on the inside. He never left my dad’s side during his final weeks and took care of everyone else in the way only he could. His politics didn’t match mine AT ALL (and we joked about it constantly) but Ron was a very good man who had an amazing capacity to love. I miss him dearly. Several weeks ago, Ron was diagnosed with cancer. His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public. COVID-19 now has a personal connection to me. Please do all you can to prevent one for you. #StayHomeMN
Flanagan said her brother, who had been diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago, had a compromised immune system and contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically-induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He died on Saturday.
“THIS is why we must #StayHome,” Flanagan said. “If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public. COVID-19 now has a personal connection to me. Please do all you can to prevent one for you.”
As of Monday morning, 471 people, including one Minnesotan, have died from the coronavirus in the United States. More than 35,200 confirmed cases of the illness have been reported so far, 169 of which are in Minnesota.