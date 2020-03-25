COVID-19 By The Number for March 25, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — Coronavirus numbers continue to rise in the region and around the globe.

25 new cases of the coronavirus are being reported in Minnesota bringing the state’s total to 287.

In our area, just Clay County is reporting cases and holding steady at 3.

26 people are in hospitals in the state being treated for the virus.

More than 11,000 people have been tested across Minnesota.

North Dakota is reporting 45 positive COVID-19 cases.

Of the 9 new cases today, Cass County had three including two men and one woman all in their 50’s.

8 people are currently being treated for the virus in hospitals.

The state has tested nearly 1,800 people.

Cases are also jumping in South Dakota.

11 new cases are reported bringing the state’s total to 41.

South Dakota and Minnesota have each reported just one death from the outbreak so far.