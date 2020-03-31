Sanford Health employees get more money due to family stability plan

SIOUX FALLS S.D. — Sanford Health announced its family stability plan which will lead to bigger paychecks next month.

Full time employees will get an additional 300 dollars with part-time employees getting an additional 150.

If employees are called off or have their hours reduced they temporarily will not have to fill that time with PTO.

“We don’t know what’s going on on the other side of the family. We don’t know if they have spouses who are without work. If they have spouses who are having to take low census with respect to their doing, or whatever else is going on in their family. So, we really wanted to come forward and take care of those individuals who really are at the heart of what we are doing here at Sanford Health,” says Chief Administrative Officer Bill Gassen.

Sanford has also waived health insurance premiums for employees through the end of June.