Man seriously hurt, 3 arrests made after assault in Hawley

HAWLEY, Minn. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries and three people are arrested after an assault in Hawley.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Meadow Lane around 10:30 Thursday night for someone ringing doorbells and knocking on doors. Police found out the 50-year-old man was assaulted inside a home. He was taken to a Fargo hospital and then the Clay County Jail on assault charges.

Authorities say a 52-year-old Moorhead man was also assaulted in a home and taken to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old Bemidji woman was also arrested for assault and DWI.

A 55-year-old Hawley man was arrested on a Department of Corrections violation.

Police say everyone involved knows each other and there’s no threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation. Hawley Police did not provide the names of anyone involved.