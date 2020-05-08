Fargo Police Search Focused On 3600 Block of 42nd Street South

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are asking residents to avoid the area of 3600 42 St. S.

Fargo Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a male who had pointed a gun at someone, put the gun in their garage and walked away.

At this time, it is unknown if the male has the gun, but we police say they are treating the situation as if he does.

He was last seen in the field east of 3600 42 St. S.