Concordia Football Taking Advantage of Virtual Platform With Junior Days

Cobbers have held four virtual junior days with two more coming

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia football is looking at the positives of having to going completely virtual for both spring practice and recruiting. That is carried over into the program’s junior day, where there is usually only one. The coaches have been able to conduct four.

The virtual days have currently reached over 450 juniors all over the country allowing the Cobbers to sell the program and get ahead in recruiting by going into states that have been untapped before. Coach Horan and his coordinators are able to answer questions along with the athletic director and admissions rep just like an in-person visit.

Horan said the idea came together in a staff meeting.

“Were talking as a staff and just saying ‘you know its going to be a while before they’ll allow people on campus’ so let’s hit the iron while its hot and try to do some junior virtual days and then we talked about let’s go the first three Sundays in May,” Horan said. “We’ll do a 1 P.M. We’ll do a 6 P.M. and the leg work from that staff meeting, we had about two weeks to prepare for it.”

The last two virtual days are scheduled for this Sunday, May 17th.