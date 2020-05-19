16-Year-Old Dies after Hitting Deer in Sargent County

COGSWELL, N.D.–A 16-year-old boy has died after he was ejected from his vehicle Monday evening.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the boy was traveling south on Sargent County Road 4 at approximately 9:25 p.m. when he struck a deer.

He then lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch where the vehicle rolled multiple times.

The boy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. He was transported to a funeral home in Britton, South Dakota.

The NDHP continues to investigate the crash.