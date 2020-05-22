One person killed and another injured in Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D.–A man is dead following a two vehicle crash on I-94 in Fargo on Tuesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 75-year-old Duane Gray and 75-year-old Mary Dentz were traveling west when Gray lost control of their vehicle.

The vehicle swerved right striking a bridge guardrail and then veered left striking a semi trailer. Gray’s vehicle came to rest in the north ditch of I-94.

Gray was transported to Essentia Health where he was pronounced dead. Dentz was transported to Sanford Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.