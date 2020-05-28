Grand Forks community mourns the loss of Officer Cody Holte

Officer Cody Holte was shot and killed while in the line of duty

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For people in Grand Forks, the death of officer Cody Holte while in the line of duty still doesn’t feel real.

“This is unthinkable that this could happen in our community cause we are a welcoming community,” said Mayor Michael Brown. “I think we are still in shock.”

For the past day-and-a-half, the city has been in mourning knowing that a man who made it his life’s work to protect them is no longer with us.

They showed support all day long, dropping off flowers, cards, signs, and other gifts at the steps of the police department. They gathered by those steps in the evening to remember the life of officer Holte.

“I think the heart of our community is broken,” said Mayor Brown. “I am very pleased with the support the community has shown. Last night this town turned blue in support of our police officer. Our hearts go out to the family. Our prayers go out to them. We are still in shock and disbelief that this could happen here.”

Holte had been on the force for over three years. Heavy hearts are with his brothers and sisters who work alongside of him. That includes Corporal Ron Nord, who suffered a gunshot wound during the same incident.

Mayor Brown is keeping him in his thoughts as well.

“He is probably going through a lot and is always second guessing and questioning what happened and what could you have done differently,” said Mayor Brown of Nord. “We like to blame ourselves and that shouldn’t happen.”

These past couple of days are just the beginning of what is sure to be a long grieving period for the community.

Mayor Brown said it is going to take some time, but that Grand Forks is strong and that with everyone’s support, the city will pull through as they honor the loss of one of their own.