Grand Forks Sheriff’s Deputy Walks Out of Hospital

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) – The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Deputy who was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, that killed Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte has been released from the hospital.

Sheriff’s Corporal Ron Nord, who was shot in the abdomen and leg, walked out of Altru hospital with his uniform shirt, gun and badge on in honor of Officer Holte.

He said “I had to walk for Cody, because he still walks with us and he never got a chance to walk out alive”.

The 29-year old Holte is survived by a wife and infant son.

Holte was one of the officers who answered an assistance call from two Grand Forks County deputies who were met with gunfire while serving an eviction notice.

The suspect, 41-year-old Salamah Pendleton, was shot several times and was taken to Altru Hospital. His condition is not known. A woman in the apartment, 61-year-old Lola Moore, was killed by gunfire during the incident.

Pendelton has an extensive criminal record that includes charges for interfering with police, fleeing, domestic assault and harassing public officials.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is heading up the investigation.