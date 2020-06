Anthony Fridgen

Multi-media Journalist

Anthony was born in St. Cloud, MN and raised in Anoka, MN.

He started working in TV at the age of 18 at Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Campus News. He was a Multimedia Journalist & Producer for the program.

Anthony joined the KVRR news team as an intern in the Summer of 2019, but has since worked his way up as an MMJ for the station.