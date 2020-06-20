13 Minnesotans sick with intestinal illness linked to bagged salads

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says 13 people in the state have gotten sick with an intestinal illness linked to bagged salads.

Health Department officials say those who got sick ranged from 24 to 79 years old.

They all got sick between June 1st and 9th

Two of them live in the Twin Cities metro, while the rest are from Greater Minnesota.

None of those who got sick had to be hospitalized.

Health officials are warning people not to eat ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad or Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad.