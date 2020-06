Fargo Police Department closing road due to heat damage

42nd Street South between 34th Avenue South and 36th Avenue South will be closed

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department is going to close 42nd Street South between 34th Avenue South and 36th Avenue South due to road damage from the heat.

They’re asking drivers to use alternate routes.

The Fargo Street Department is on their way to analyze the situation.