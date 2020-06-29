One arrested after early morning assault in Horace

HORACE, N.D.–An investigation is underway after three people were assaulted at Big Erv’s Bar & Grill in Horace Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the assault occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Two bar patrons and one bar tender were assaulted. One of the people assaulted was transported to a hospital in Fargo for his injuries.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of one person.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is encouraged to contact Detective Lance Kitzan at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 701-241-5834.